Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 85.57% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

