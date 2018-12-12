Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 8100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/dynasil-co-of-america-dysl-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-85.html.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYSL)

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

