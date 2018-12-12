E-Dinar Coin Price Reaches $0.0091 (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $8.10 million and $1.19 million worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates and LocalTrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000848 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000381 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00002126 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000971 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Exrates, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

