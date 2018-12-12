Earnest Partners LLC Has $60.96 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534,460 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.98% of FormFactor worth $60,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,540,000 after acquiring an additional 868,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 1,172.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 552,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FormFactor by 78.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 381,208 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in FormFactor by 2,683.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 378,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 274,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

