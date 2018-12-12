Earnest Partners LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,325 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Autodesk worth $83,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $104,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,036. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

