Earnest Partners LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,651,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,844,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.49% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $103,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In related news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

