Eastman Chemical (EMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, Director David W. Raisbeck purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $988,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,951.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,504,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,909,000 after purchasing an additional 471,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,983,000 after purchasing an additional 63,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,216,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 926,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

