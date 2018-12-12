Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.

IAU stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

