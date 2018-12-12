Eaton Vance Management Invests $230,000 in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Stock

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,189,000 after purchasing an additional 841,302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 928.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 617,398 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430,300 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,180,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $2,906,359.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,538.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $1,473,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,132 shares of company stock worth $8,241,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Discovery Communications and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

