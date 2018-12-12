eBitcoin Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. eBitcoin has a market cap of $310,443.00 and $85,690.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.02536389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00141685 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00172882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.09479002 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029567 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin was first traded on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.