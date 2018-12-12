EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $903,001.00 and $80,514.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.02567678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00143915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.09380424 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028981 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink’s launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

