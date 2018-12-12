Echostar Co. (SATS) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Echostar worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Echostar by 40.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Echostar by 11.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Echostar by 13.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Echostar by 216.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Echostar by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echostar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Echostar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

SATS stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Echostar Co. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.60 million. Echostar had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Echostar Co. (SATS) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/echostar-co-sats-position-trimmed-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.