Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 125.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Shares of ECL opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $162.91. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,404. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

