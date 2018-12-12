Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,237,000 after buying an additional 1,111,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,026,000 after buying an additional 93,640 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,410,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,770,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,074,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,386,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after buying an additional 742,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,304 shares of company stock worth $11,921,404. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

