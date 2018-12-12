Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

EVT opened at C$108.70 on Wednesday. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$106.50 and a 12 month high of C$118.00.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.60 million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

