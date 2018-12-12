Ecopetrol (EC) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 137,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,945. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 23.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 201.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 54.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.