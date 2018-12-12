Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Editas Medicine worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.19. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $96,990.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,732 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,175. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

