Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,673,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,175. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

