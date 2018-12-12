Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.62% of Eldorado Resorts worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Reeg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Tomick bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.83 per share, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,700 shares of company stock worth $470,881. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,757.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

