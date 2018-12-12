Electronic Arts (EA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.96.

Shares of EA opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $113,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,849.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $3,409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,067 shares of company stock worth $8,148,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

