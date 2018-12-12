Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly And Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Eli Lilly And Co posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly And Co.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $117.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $131,351.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,864,409 shares in the company, valued at $56,343,083.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,015,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,043,821,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,948,241 shares of company stock worth $149,387,398 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,915 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,625,000 after purchasing an additional 951,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.13. 51,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,937. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

