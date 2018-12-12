Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 106.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.5%.

EARN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 83,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,565. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.55. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EARN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $75,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 104,428 shares of company stock worth $1,136,957 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

