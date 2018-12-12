Elliot Coin (ELLI) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Elliot Coin has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elliot Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $436.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elliot Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elliot Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.01901901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00426826 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00019307 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008617 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 16,994,842 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org.

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elliot Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elliot Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.