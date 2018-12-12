Embraer SA (ERJ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Embraer were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,005,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,954 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 27.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,810,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,641,000 after acquiring an additional 813,800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,581,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after acquiring an additional 653,500 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 211.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 547,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,990 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth $3,314,216,610,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Embraer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.90 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bradesco Corretora raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Embraer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Embraer to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Embraer SA has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of -0.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

