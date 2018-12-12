Encavis AG (CAP) Receives €7.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.52 ($8.74).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of CAP traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.58 ($6.49). 48,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,837. Encavis has a twelve month low of €5.85 ($6.80) and a twelve month high of €7.15 ($8.31).

About Encavis

Capital Stage AG, prior to change in line of business is out of business. The firm is a principal investment firm specializing in operation of solar and onshore-wind energy and parks. It does not focus on investing in Greenfield projects from scratch or take significant development or construction risk.

