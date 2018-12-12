Endo International PLC (ENDP) Director Sells $114,100.00 in Stock

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) Director William P. Montague sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Endo International stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Endo International PLC has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a positive return on equity of 1,348.52%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Endo International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

