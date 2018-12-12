Engine (EGCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Engine token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, HADAX and Bit-Z. Engine has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $70,172.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Engine has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.02551122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00141610 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00173246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.30 or 0.09472046 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Engine Token Profile

Engine’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc.

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

