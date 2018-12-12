EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 32.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 2.30. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden purchased 3,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $313,403.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

