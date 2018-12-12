Enphase Energy (ENPH) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,513.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 479,564 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 78.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 694,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 306,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

