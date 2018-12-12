Entera Bio (ENTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

“Entera announced a strategic research collaboration with Amgen (AMGN – NR) in inflammatory and other serious illnesses using Entera’s proprietary oral drug delivery platform.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

ENTX opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.45% of Entera Bio worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

