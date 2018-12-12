Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,430,733 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1,006,984.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 23.26% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $135,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVHD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Edelman Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 4,689,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,109,000 after acquiring an additional 91,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

