Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,521,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Envision Healthcare by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,283,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,163,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Envision Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Envision Healthcare stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVHC. ValuEngine raised Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

