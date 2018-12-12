Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $8.56 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.