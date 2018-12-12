Equifax (EFX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Equifax and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Equifax from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.60.

Equifax stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $90.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Equifax by 115.0% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Equifax by 5,727.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 932,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,737,000 after buying an additional 916,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 148.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,541,000 after buying an additional 579,501 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,117,000 after buying an additional 547,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 45.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,291,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,602,000 after buying an additional 403,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

