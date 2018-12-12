Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unisys Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Unisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $688.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UIS. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.43. Unisys has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.