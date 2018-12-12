Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $518.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE AEM opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of -0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

