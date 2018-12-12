Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Goldcorp Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (G)

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Goldcorp in a report issued on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Goldcorp stock opened at C$12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31. Goldcorp has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$925.94 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

In other Goldcorp news, insider Patrick James Merrin sold 23,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.29, for a total value of C$318,521.43. Also, Director David Willis Splett sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total transaction of C$28,736.34. Insiders sold 34,599 shares of company stock valued at $443,022 in the last three months.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

