Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

MRVL opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,789,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,191,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,672,000 after purchasing an additional 358,921 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,611,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,407 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,474,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,608,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

