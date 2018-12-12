Equity Residential (EQR) Chairman Samuel Zell Sells 121,848 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Chairman Samuel Zell sold 121,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $8,752,341.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,794,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 42.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 344,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.5% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 110,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/equity-residential-eqr-chairman-samuel-zell-sells-121848-shares-of-stock.html.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.