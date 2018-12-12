Escape Hunt (ESC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.00

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Escape Hunt Company Profile (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

