First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10,128.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/etfmg-prime-cyber-security-etf-hack-holdings-lifted-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.