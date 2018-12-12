Ethereum Monero (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $42,950.00

Ethereum Monero (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Ethereum Monero has a total market cap of $633,885.00 and approximately $42,950.00 worth of Ethereum Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Monero token can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Ethereum Monero has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00032964 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007660 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000800 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ethereum Monero Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Ethereum Monero’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Monero is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Monero is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for Ethereum Monero is exmrfoundation.org. Ethereum Monero’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Monero Token Trading

Ethereum Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

