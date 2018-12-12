E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 74.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETFC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

In related news, Director Joshua Weinreich purchased 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,950.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,795.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,668 shares of company stock worth $1,685,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

