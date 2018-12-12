Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Sold by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Euronav comprises about 2.5% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 1,003,395.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,142 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Euronav by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,322,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Euronav by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,357,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,660 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Euronav by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 935,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 0.34.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

