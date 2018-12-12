Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stake in TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.12% of TC Pipelines worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 116.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,782,000 after buying an additional 246,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Pipelines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:TCP opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TC Pipelines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/everett-harris-co-ca-reduces-stake-in-tc-pipelines-lp-tcp.html.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.