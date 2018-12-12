Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $1.27 Million Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Progressive by 493.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,228,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 41,010.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 174.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,511,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $1.27 Million Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/everett-harris-co-ca-takes-1-27-million-position-in-progressive-corp-pgr.html.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.