Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Increased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,741 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 3.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Extra Space Storage worth $54,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $75,891.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $234,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

