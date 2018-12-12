EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 99.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 134.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 82,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,249. The company has a market cap of $476.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

