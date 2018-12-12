Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 17,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 25.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $39,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,069.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,972 shares of company stock worth $73,013. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 458,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 474,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

