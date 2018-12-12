Farmland Partners (FPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, "Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans."

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of FPI opened at $5.59 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of -0.06.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 8,800 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,736.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,620.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Downey acquired 15,395 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $96,526.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,310.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,795 shares of company stock valued at $185,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

